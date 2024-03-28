PSYC Corporation: PSYC Names Daniel Jaros as Interim CEO, Retires $300K+ Debt

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) ("PSYC" or the "Company"), announces the appointment of Daniel Jaros as Interim CEO and Director, marking a strategic shift towards the online gaming industry. Mr. Jaros brings extensive experience in IT, with a focus on game development, programming, and social media management.



With a number of projects in the realms of gaming, technology, and programming, the Company firmly believes that he has the skills and expertise to excel in this role.

Since 2020, PSYC has operated in the medicinal psychedelic industry, notably through its Psychedelic Spotlight platform.

As part of its transition, PSYC has relinquished ownership of Psychedelic Spotlight to The Spore Group, a partner of Target Media. This move allows PSYC to retire a $350K promissory note debt and retain 1.5% equity in Psychedelic Spotlight.

David Flores, former CEO of PSYC, expressed gratitude to shareholders and highlighted the challenges faced in the psychedelic market sector. He expressed confidence in Jaros' leadership, especially in navigating PSYC towards the online gaming industry.

Daniel Jaros, the new Interim CEO and Director, looks forward to leading PSYC into its new chapter, saying "I'm excited by the games the team's been working on and the new direction the company is taking. Having been involved with mobile game development previously, it's a market that is constantly growing and brings in reliable repeat businesses."

About PSYC Corporation

