Spectral Medical Inc.: Spectral Medical Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results and Provides Corporate Update

The Company made significant progress throughout 2023, both clinically and operationally. Specifically, regarding its Tigris trial, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating PMX for endotoxic septic shock. The Company has successfully enrolled 97 patients to date, out of the 150 total patients to be enrolled, and focused on the final push to fully enroll and finish the Tigris trial. The Company believes that the continued onboarding of new Tigris sites since the fourth quarter of 2023 could further accelerate enrollment experienced to date and allow Spectral to rapidly reach the 150-patient target, bringing the Company closer to FDA submission and potential FDA approval. In parallel to its clinical trial, the Company continues to work closely with its commercialization partner, Baxter. Recently, Baxter exercised its right to maintain its exclusive distribution rights for PMX products in the U.S. and Canada and paid Spectral a non-dilutive milestone payment. Additionally, the Company and Baxter mutually agreed to amend the initial term of their commercial partnership to ten years post-FDA approval of PMX. The Company believes this amendment provides a mutually beneficial runway for the parties to maximize PMX commercial economics, while providing motivation for continued support and allocation of resources to the PMX partnership.

Dr. John Kellum, Chief Medical Officer of Spectral Medical, stated, "We have witnessed robust enrollment activity to start 2024. This pace of enrollment continues the momentum since we communicated our enhanced recruitment initiatives last April, and it's fair to say that our steady enrollment over the last twelve months is a culmination of many of these initiatives, which the Company implemented throughout 2023. As we enter the final push to fully enroll and finish Tigris, our clinical team is focused on trial site management activities such as site visits, refresher training, and clinical communications, workshops, and roundtables. Ultimately, we want to ensure that our Tigris sites have the support and resources to enroll patients as efficiently as possible. We are committed to advancing Tigris and believe PMX, if ultimately approved, will play a major role in reducing the tragic rates of mortality caused by sepsis."

Corporate Highlights During & Subsequent to the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023

Tigris:

Total of 97 patients randomized to date out of the 150 total patients to be enrolled in the Tigris trial. accelerated enrollment experienced in 2024 to date, with 16 patients enrolled so far - represents the most robust enrollment rates since the start of the Tigris trial.

Currently 22 Tigris sites onboarded addition of two new trial sites in the fourth quarter - the Mayo Clinic and Emory Healthcare. subsequent to the fourth quarter, the Company added three new sites - University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston, The Institute for Extracorporeal Life Support (San Antonio, TX), and UCLA, with two additional sites in the pipeline.

Investigator Meeting held March 12 th and 13 th The Company held a Tigris trial Investigator Meeting in conjunction with the 29th International Conference on Advances in Critical Care Nephrology in San Diego. In-person meeting well attended with multiple stakeholders present, including: principal investigators and clinical research coordinators from existing and new trial sites; CRO, Beaufort; and representatives from the Company's strategic partner Baxter. Focus of the meeting was on the practical aspects of diagnosing endotoxic septic shock and treating with PMX, as well as featuring several talks from trial sites on how EAA and PMX could be implemented into routine clinical practice after potential regulatory approval of PMX.

and 13 Completion of EDEN Observational Study The Company completed its EDEN study in the fourth quarter with 92 patients enrolled. The ancillary observational study collected data on patients with sepsis even if ineligible for Tigris, and captured much needed data on the full range of septic shock and its relation to organ failure and endotoxin activity. These data will inform subsequent discussions with the FDA on labelling for PMX, as well as to provide the medical community and the Company a better picture of the addressable population in the U.S. for PMX. The Company expects final analysis of the data in mid-2024.





PMX Commercialization:

90 patient enrollment interim milestone achieved On February 15, 2024, Spectral announced that it had reached the 90-patient enrollment threshold and provided written notification to Baxter of this achievement. Subsequently, Baxter exercised its option to maintain exclusive distribution rights and paid Spectral an ~C$2 million non-dilutive payment. Since inception of partnership, funding support from Baxter has amounted to ~C$15 million - comprised of non-dilutive payments and convertible notes subscriptions.

Amendment of Initial Term of Exclusive Distribution Agreement In February 2024, the Company and Baxter mutually agreed to amend the initial term of the exclusive distribution agreement to 10 years post-FDA approval; the Company believes the 10-year term provides mutually beneficial runway to maximize PMX commercial economics.

Commercialization Activities In anticipation of a positive Tigris trial outcome, the Company has been working closely with Baxter on post-approval marketing plans for PMX commercialization. This includes developing product branding, pricing and roll-out plans with numerous Baxter departments, including marketing, regulatory, clinical and reimbursement. Baxter has communicated its intention to undertake a broad marketing campaign on day one of FDA approval for PMX. The Company is also working with Baxter on a sub-study to obtain FDA clearance for hemoperfusion for Baxter's Prismax device. The Prismax, with its leading installed base in ICUs throughout the U.S., is anticipated to be the primary ICU device utilized for PMX treatments on commercial launch.



i-Dialco Inc.:

Throughout 2023, the Company became aware of significant changes in the iDialco business plan that impacted the ability of the Company to forecast the recoverability of the investment. Accordingly, the net investment was assessed for a non-cash impairment loss. As part of this assessment the Company noted significant changes from the initial business plan at inception, including the identification that the period of negative cash flows for the entity increased substantially as a result of shift in both the regulatory and commercialization timelines mainly due to further device developments and improvements required for clinical adoption of the SAMI and DIMI devices. The Company maintains a 30% ownership and voting rights within iDialco, and will continue to track any future losses or gains booked by iDialco.

"I am pleased with the increased level of activity across the Company and its impact on establishing robust trial sites, thus resulting in a significant ramp up of patient enrollment. The recent pace of enrollment, combined with the quality and focus of the current and planned trial sites provide us with confidence in continued robust enrollment activity. The potential to sustain our current pace of enrollment could see us rapidly advance the trial towards completion in the late 2024 to early 2025 timeframe," said Chris Seto, CEO of Spectral. "During the quarter we took a non-cash impairment charge relating to our investment in iDialco. Consistent with our assessment at the time of spinning-off this business, iDialco has proven to be more challenged with delivering on its business plan based on what was initially envisioned."

Financial Review

Revenue for the three-months ended December 31, 2023 was $365,000 compared to $553,000 for the same three-month period last year. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $1,598,000 compared to $1,667,000 for prior year, representing a decrease of $69,000, or 4%. The decrease in product revenue was mainly due to the timing of orders in addition to certain supply chain constraints.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported operating expenses of $6,813,000 compared to $1,767,000 for the same period in 2022. When excluding the impact of the $193,000 loss (2022 - $998,000 gain) on investment in iDialco and $600,000 impairment loss on Joint venture arrangement, operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were $6,020,000 compared to $ 2,766,000 for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $ 3,254,000 (excluding investment loss and impairment) was due primarily to increased consulting and professional services majorly due to increased site and patient fees related to the Tigris trial and Eden observational study; and a non-cash expense attributed to a Fair Value adjustment on Derivative Liabilities (the increase was primarily due to change in the market assumptions and market price considered for the calculation of the option feature).

Loss for the three-months ended December 31, 2023 was $6,479,000, or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $2,537,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same quarter last year. The loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $15,662,000, or $0.06 per share, compared to a loss of $11,281,000 or $0.04 per share, for 2022.

The Company concluded the 2023 year with cash of $2,952,000 compared to $8,414,000 cash on hand as of December 31, 2022.

The total number of common shares outstanding for the Company was 278,576,261 at December 31, 2023.

Spectral Medical Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Notes

Dec-31 Revised

(Refer note 15)

Dec-31 2023 2022 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 5 2,952 8,414 Trade and other receivables 6 186 1,056 Inventories 7 366 340 Prepayments and other assets 8 621 276 4,125 10,086 Non-current assets Right-of-use-asset 9 567 464 Property and equipment 10 326 237 Intangible asset 11 193 211 Investment in iDialco 12 - 998 Total assets 5,211 11,996 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13 2,820 3,087 Current portion of contract liabilities 14 727 696 Current portion of lease liability 9 121 96 Notes Payable 15 264 79 Derivative Liabilities 15 6,310 2,674

10,242 6,632



Non-current liability Lease liability 9 500 420 Non-current portion of contract liabilities 14 3,342 4,011 Notes payable 15 7,676 3,487 Total liabilities 21,760 14,550 Shareholders' (deficiency) equity 17 Share capital 87,061 87,050 Contributed surplus 8,916 8,773 Share-based compensation 10,385 8,908 Warrants 2,526 2,490 Deficit (125,437 ) (109,775 ) Total shareholders' (deficiency) equity (16,549 ) (2,554 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficiency) equity 5,211 11,996

Spectral Medical Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share data) Notes

2023 Revised

(Refer note 15)

2022 $ $ Revenue 20 1,598 1,667 Expenses Raw materials and consumables used 936 684 Salaries and benefits 22 3,857 3,767 Consulting and professional fees 4,825 2,653 Regulatory and investor relations 581 567 Travel and entertainment 297 247 Facilities and communication 414 297 Insurance 411 477 Depreciation and amortization 210 225 Interest expense 9,15 1,334 176 Foreign exchange (gain) and loss (126 ) 39 Share-based compensation 17 1,488 1,197 Other expense 315 290 Net (gain) loss on joint venture arrangement 12 398 (998 ) Impairment loss on joint venture arrangement 12 600 - Fair Value Adjustment Derivative Liabilities 1,565 (326 ) 17,105 9,295 Loss and comprehensive loss for the year from continuing operations (15,507 ) (7,628 ) Loss from discontinued operations 4 (155 ) (3,653 ) Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (15,662 ) (11,281 ) Basic and diluted loss from continuing operations per common share 18 (0.06 ) (0.03 ) Basic and diluted loss from discontinued operations per common share 18 0.00 (0.01 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share 18 (0.06 ) (0.04 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 18 278,563,241 269,843,447

Spectral Medical Inc. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' (Deficiency) Equity For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Notes

Issued capital

Contributed surplus Share-based compensation

Warrants Deficit

Total Shareholders' (deficiency) equity Number $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2021 267,886,408 84,357 7,985 7,984 2,251 (98,494 ) 4,083 Bought deal offering 21 10,061,250 2,313 - - 1,027 - 3,340 Share options exercised 15 268,797 157 (69 ) - - 88 RSU released 331,349 223 - (204 ) - - 19 Warrants expired - - 788 - (788 ) - - Loss and comprehensive loss for the year - - - - - (11,281 ) (11,281 ) Share-based compensation 15 - - - 1,197 - - 1,197 Revised (Refer note 15) Balance, December 31, 2022 278,547,804 87,050 8,773 8,908 2,490 (109,775 ) (2,554 ) RSU released 28,457 11 - (11 ) - - Warrants expired - - 143 - (143 ) - - Warrants issued 179 179 Loss and comprehensive loss for the year - - - - - (15,662 ) (15,662 ) Share-based compensation 15 - - - 1,488 - - 1,488 Balance December 31, 2023 278,576,261 87,061 8,916 10,385 2,526 (125,437 ) (16,549 )