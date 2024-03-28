Senvest Capital Inc.: Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $83.6 million or $33.78 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($326.1) million or ($130.98) per share for the year 2022.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedarplus.ca
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the years ended
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Net income (loss) attributable to
common shareholders
|$83.6
|$(326.1)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
attributable to common shareholders
|$33.78
|$(130.98)
Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082