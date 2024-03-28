Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923428 | ISIN: CA81731L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SC
Frankfurt
28.03.24
08:02 Uhr
184,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
193,00206,0028.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2024 | 21:06
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senvest Capital Inc.: Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $83.6 million or $33.78 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($326.1) million or ($130.98) per share for the year 2022.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
For the years ended
December 31, 2023December 31, 2022
Net income (loss) attributable to
common shareholders		$83.6$(326.1)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
attributable to common shareholders		$33.78$(130.98)

Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.