Expion360 Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

REDMOND, Ore., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) ("Expion360" or the "Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, today reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter & Subsequent 2024 Financial & Operational Highlights

Q4 Revenues totaled $0.9 million, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period.

Q4 Net loss totaled $2.2 million compared to a loss of $1.5 million in the prior year period as the Company continued to invest in new product development and launches.

Entered the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium lithium iron phosphate ("LiFePO4") battery storage solutions that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages.

Launched next generation GC2 and Group 27 series LiFePO4 batteries designed for use in a variety of applications, including recreational vehicles ("RV"), overland vehicles, van builds, marine vessels, and off-grid systems.

Achieved UL 1973 compliance for 450Ah EX1 batteries, reaffirming commitment to safety and innovation in the rapidly growing lithium battery industry.

Chief Business Development Officer, Co-Founder, and former Chief Executive Officer, John Yozamp, retired.

Received financing commitments of up to $22.5 million from 3i, LP and Tumim Stone Capital, LLC, providing additional operating liquidity and financial flexibility to support IP & product development, and newly launched home energy storage solutions.



Management Commentary

"The fourth quarter and full year 2023 was highlighted by continued momentum for our existing product line, new product development and launches, and additional operating liquidity," said Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer of Expion360. "We continued to leverage our superior capacity and flexibility to lead acid competitors with a strong focus on safety, quality, service and innovation for our more than 300 resellers across the U.S. consisting of dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers and original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") who then sell our products to end consumers.

"Fourth quarter sales continued to be impacted by the battery business for RVs and the lower sales of such vehicles industry wide. We anticipate additional orders and new OEM partnerships as the RV market recovers given our marketing initiatives and expanding product line. Our newest vertical for light electric vehicles ("LEVs") continued to progress with upward momentum as more installers test and begin using our newly introduced 48v GC2 battery design. For the full year 2023, the level of orders was significantly less than we originally anticipated and to offset this we have focused on, and continue to focus on, other verticals and channels such as marine, overland and light electric vehicles, and introducing products for home energy and commercial applications.

"In the fourth quarter we continued to innovate and expand our product line, launching our next generation of popular GC2 and Group 27 Series LiFePO4 batteries for RVs, overland vehicles, van builds, marine vessels, and off-grid systems. Updates include seamless connectivity and integration with RV systems, along with the unmatched power and performance of our complete battery lineup. Recently, we achieved UL 1973 compliance for our EX1 SmartTalk Bluetooth batteries, underscoring our commitment to safety with our batteries meeting the safety standards required by our customers for energy storage systems.

"During the fourth quarter we announced the development of the e360 Home Energy Storage System ("ESS") that we expect to significantly change the industry in barrier price, flexibility, and integration. These two LiFePO4 battery storage solutions will enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. We expect to begin taking orders for the new home energy storage solutions in the second quarter of 2024 with shipments beginning in the second half of 2024.

"Operationally, we entered into a securities purchase agreement with 3i, LP, under which we issued a senior unsecured convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $2.75 million to 3i. We also entered into a common stock purchase agreement establishing an equity line of credit with Tumim Stone Capital, LLC, under which we will have the right, but not the obligation, to issue and sell to Tumim up to $20.0 million in shares of common stock from time to time. These financings provide us with additional operating liquidity and stronger financial flexibility to support our product development and growth trajectory.

"Looking ahead in 2024, we are highly focused on new partnerships, OEM strategic supply agreements, and expanded sales and distribution partnerships that we believe will further broaden our market opportunities in new and existing verticals. We are growing our portfolio from RVs and marine applications to LEVs and home energy applications. We are working on engaging additional OEM partners as we prepare for the launch of our new products. We believe with our strong reputation in the lithium battery space and exciting new products, we can build our sales and distribution channels to bring value to our stockholders in the years ahead," concluded Mr. Schaffner.

Q4 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $0.9 million, down 40% from $1.4 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in the consumer market.

Gross profit totaled $205,000 or 23.9% of revenue as compared to $317,000 or 22.3% of revenue in the prior year period. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of revenue was due to a decrease in our cost of goods sold.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $2.4 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increases of $423,000 in salary and benefits, $56,000 in legal and professional fees, and $88,000 in sales and marketing expenses.

Net loss totaled $2.2 million, increasing from a net loss of $1.5 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in net loss was primarily the increases in stock-based compensation, legal fees, and sales and marketing expenses.

Full Year 2023 Financial Summary

For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenue totaled $6.0 million, decreasing 16.5% from $7.2 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in the consumer market, driving decreases in OEM sales.

Gross profit for 2023 totaled $1.6 million or 26.3% of revenue, as compared to $2.3 million or 31.9% of revenue in the same year-ago period. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes due to the slowdown in the RV industry.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $8.7 million compared to $8.2 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in legal and professional fees, offset by a significant decrease in expenses for salaries and benefits.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023, totaled $7.5 million or $(1.08) per share, and net loss of $7.5 million or $(1.23) per share in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.9 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $7.2 million at December 31, 2022. As previously announced, we received financing commitments of up to $22.5 million from 3i, LP and Tumim Stone Capital, LLC, providing additional operating liquidity and financial flexibility to support IP & product development, and newly launched home energy storage solutions.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. On December 19, 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO4 battery storage systems that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. Please find the press release here.

The Company's lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" and should be evaluated as such. Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility," "believe," "aim," "goal," "plan," and "anticipate," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's expectations about the Company's operations, future development plans, growth prospects, product pipeline and development, anticipated timing of commercial availability of its products, beliefs about market size and opportunity, including customer base, and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Expion360 Inc.

Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,932,698 $ 7,201,244 Accounts receivable, net 154,935 298,035 Inventory 3,825,390 4,530,136 Prepaid/in-transit inventory 163,948 141,611 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 189,418 171,791 Total current assets 8,266,389 12,342,817 Property and equipment 1,348,326 1,394,619 Accumulated depreciation (430,295 ) (250,861 ) Property and equipment, net 918,031 1,143,758 Other Assets Operating leases - right-of-use asset 2,662,015 3,148,455 Deposits 58,896 63,901 Total other assets 2,720,911 3,212,356 Total assets $ 11,905,331 $ 16,698,931 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 286,985 $ 230,250 Customer deposits 17,423 58 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 292,515 306,164 Convertible note 2,082,856 - Current portion of operating lease liability 522,764 465,055 Current portion of stockholder promissory notes 762,500 500,000 Current portion of long-term debt 50,839 71,426 Total current liabilities 4,015,882 1,572,953 Long-term debt, net of current portion and discount 298,442 439,049 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 2,241,325 2,754,964 Stockholder promissory notes, net of current portion - 325,000 Total liabilities $ 6,555,649 $ 5,091,966 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $.001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.001; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 6,922,912 and 6,802,464 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 6,923 6,802 Additional paid-in capital 26,438,524 25,239,654 Accumulated deficit (21,095,765 ) (13,639,491 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,349,682 11,606,965 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,905,331 $ 16,698,931

Expion360 Inc.

Statements of Operations For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Sales, net $ 5,981,134 $ 7,162,837 Cost of sales 4,405,611 4,874,392 Gross profit 1,575,523 2,288,445 Selling, general and administrative 8,745,135 8,241,859 Loss from operations (7,169,612 ) (5,953,414 ) Other (Income) / Expense Interest income (125,854 ) (239 ) Interest expense 124,511 1,605,916 (Gain) / Loss on sale of property and equipment 3,426 (13,312 ) Settlement expense 281,680 - Other income (394 ) (389 ) Total other (income) / expense 283,369 1,591,976 Loss before taxes (7,452,981 ) (7,545,390 ) Tax (income) / expense 3,293 (8,850 ) Net loss $ (7,456,274 ) $ (7,536,540 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (1.08 ) $ (1.23 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,887,985 6,135,938

Expion360 Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (7,456,274 ) $ (7,536,540 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 205,723 164,767 Amortization of debt discount (sale of future revenues) - 295 Amortization of debt discount - notes - 1,196,843 (Gain) / Loss on sale of property and equipment 3,426 (13,312 ) Increase / (Decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts (18,804 ) 18,804 Stock-based settlement 251,680 Stock-based compensation 560,365 2,114,529 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 161,904 458,322 (Increase) / Decrease in inventory 704,746 (2,478,256 ) (Increase) / Decrease in prepaid/in-transit inventory (22,338 ) 939,614 (Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets (17,626 ) (100,088 ) Decrease in deposits 5,005 - Increase / (Decrease) in accounts payable 56,735 (3,792 ) Increase / (Decrease) in customer deposits 17,365 (436,590 ) Increase / (Decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (13,649 ) 165,546 Increase in right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 30,510 41,286 Net cash used in operating activities (5,531,232 ) (5,468,572 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (20,170 ) (567,370 ) Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment 36,748 51,678 Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities 16,578 (515,692 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from / (payments on) line of credit and short-term revolving loans - (550,000 ) Convertible note 2,420,025 - Principal payments on long-term debt (161,194 ) (1,798,420 ) Principal payments on stockholder promissory notes (62,500 ) - Payments on liability for sale of future revenues - (11,797 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 49,800 - Settlement of fractional shares of cashless warrant exercise (23 ) - Net proceeds from issuance of common stock - 14,772,487 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,246,108 12,412,270 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (3,268,546 ) 6,428,006 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 7,201,244 773,238 Cash and cash equivalents, ending 3,932,698 7,201,244