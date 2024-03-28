Enliven Therapeutics, Inc.: Enliven Therapeutics to Share Initial Proof of Concept Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ELVN-001 and Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on April 11, 2024

BOULDER, Colo., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (Enliven or the Company) (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation small molecule kinase inhibitors, today announced it will host a webcast on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss initial proof of concept data on ELVN-001 and the evolving chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) landscape. ELVN-001 is a highly selective, small molecule kinase inhibitor designed to specifically target the ATP-pocket of the BCR-ABL gene fusion, the oncogenic driver for patients with CML.



The event will feature leading CML investigators and hematology care experts, Professor Michael Mauro, M.D., from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Professor Fabian Lang, M.D., from Goethe University Hospital, along with the management of Enliven Therapeutics. The discussion will cover ELVN-001's Phase 1a initial proof of concept data, the evolving treatment paradigm in CML, and how ELVN-001 could fit into the CML landscape.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.enliventherapeutics.com/. To participate in the live event, please register using this link. An archived webcast will be available following the event.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help people with cancer not only live longer, but live better. Enliven aims to address existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision oncology approach that improves survival and enhances overall well-being. Enliven's discovery process combines deep insights in clinically validated biological targets and differentiated chemistry to design potentially first-in-class or best-in-class therapies. Enliven is based in Boulder, Colorado.

