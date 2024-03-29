Sensors from German electronics manufacturer SICK are used in solar PV tracking systems since 2021. Now they are making their way into agrivoltaic applications. German electronics manufacturer SICK is demonstrating how its inertial sensor technology, typically used to measure inclination and rotational movement in large solar parks based on tracker systems, can be applied to agrivoltaics. The TMS22 sensors are integrated into a single-axis overhead PV system installed in a vineyard in Germany as a part of a 200 kW multi-year project called Weinbau 4. 0, which includes studying the PV performance ...

