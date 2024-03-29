The Gambia has inaugurated a 23 MW solar plant with 8 MWh of battery storage as part of the Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project (GERMP), which targets universal electricity access by 2025. The Gambia has commissioned a 23 MW solar plant in Jambur, near the country's west coast. Construction on the plant, which includes 8 MWh of battery storage, started in February. Once completed, it is expected to increase the country's energy supply by one-fifth, providing electricity to around 18,500 households. According to Gambia's National Water and Electricity Company, the project ...

