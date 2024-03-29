Actuators Market worth $94.8 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Actuators market is estimated at USD 67.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 94.8 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth can be attributed to growing industrial automation and use of robots in various sectors like manufacturing and transportation, Developments in areas like sensor technology, connectivity, and control systems, The increasing demand for actuators is fueled by the expansion of sectors like healthcare (medical devices), oil & gas, and aerospace & defense, and the need for improved process control, energy efficiency, and safety regulations in various industries.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 67.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 94.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% Forecast Period 2023-2028 Segments Covered By Actuation, Application, Type, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Issues of leakage in pneumatic and hydraulic actuators Key Market Opportunities Increased spending on renewable sources of energy for power generation Key Market Drivers Rapid industrialization and utilization of robotics

The Electric segment held the largest growth rate in the Actuators market by actuation.

By actuation, the Actuators market has been segmented into electric, hydraulic, pneumatic, and others. electric Segment to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Electrical actuators use electricity to produce motion. These actuators can be further classified into solenoid actuators and motor-driven actuators. A solenoid used in an electric actuator works on the principle of electromagnetism. Electrical actuators provide control and acceleration at higher speeds. The force for applying thrust can be managed without the requirement for compressed air and the related infrastructure, and hence the total energy consumption in these actuators is lower. Electrical actuators can be used for various applications where linear as well as rotary actuation is required. They can be used for low torque as well as high torque requirements.

The vehicle equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of Actuators by application in 2024.

By application, the Actuators industry is segmented into industrial automation, robotics, and vehicle equipment. The vehicles and equipment segment includes actuators used in automotive, aircraft, ships, and defense vehicles. These can be either hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical, or mechanical actuators. Actuators are widely used in various systems and sub-systems of an automobile, aircraft, ships as well as defense vehicles.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in 2024.

The Actuators market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest market share in 2024 as well as throughout the forecast period due to the increasing demand for actuators in the region to enhance the growth of the market. India is expected to show the highest growth rate in Asia Pacific Region for Actuators market.

Major players operating in the Actuators companies are SMC Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Curtiss-wright Corporation (US), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), and Parker Hennifin Corporation (US).

