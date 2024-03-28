DelfinGroup: Resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 28 March 2024

1.Amendments to the Company's dividend policy



Amend the Company's dividend policy and express Clause 3.6 of the Company's dividend policy in the following wording: "3.6. An adequate balance of the capital structure is attained if the ratio of the Company's total consolidated equity including subordinated liabilities versus the total consolidated assets of the Company exceeds or is equal to 20% (twenty percent)."



2.Approval of the Company's Unaudited consolidated interim report January - December 2023



To approve the Company's Unaudited consolidated interim report January - December 2023, which were prepared by the Management Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS DelfinGroup.

3.Payment of extraordinary dividends of the Company

1) To pay extraordinary dividends in the total amount of EUR 648 898.32 or EUR 0.0143 per share, from the profit of the fourth quarter of 2023 of AS DelfinGroup.



2) To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay extraordinary dividends) shall be 12 April 2024. To set that the dividend record date shall be 15 April 2024. To set that the dividend payment date shall be 16 April 2024.



4.Changes to the Company's Supervisory Board remuneration.



Approve changes in the monthly gross remuneration for AS DelfinGroup Supervisory Board members for the year 2024 in accordance with Appendix no. 1.

The Management Board of AS Delfingroup

