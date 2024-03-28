Anzeige
Freitag, 29.03.2024

WKN: A3C5T0 | ISIN: LV0000101806 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
28.03.24
22:59 Uhr
1,233 Euro
-0,008
-0,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
DELFINGROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELFINGROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2251,24028.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2024 | 16:02
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DelfinGroup: Resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 28 March 2024

1.Amendments to the Company's dividend policy

Amend the Company's dividend policy and express Clause 3.6 of the Company's dividend policy in the following wording: "3.6. An adequate balance of the capital structure is attained if the ratio of the Company's total consolidated equity including subordinated liabilities versus the total consolidated assets of the Company exceeds or is equal to 20% (twenty percent)."

2.Approval of the Company's Unaudited consolidated interim report January - December 2023

To approve the Company's Unaudited consolidated interim report January - December 2023, which were prepared by the Management Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS DelfinGroup.
3.Payment of extraordinary dividends of the Company
1) To pay extraordinary dividends in the total amount of EUR 648 898.32 or EUR 0.0143 per share, from the profit of the fourth quarter of 2023 of AS DelfinGroup.

2) To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay extraordinary dividends) shall be 12 April 2024. To set that the dividend record date shall be 15 April 2024. To set that the dividend payment date shall be 16 April 2024.

4.Changes to the Company's Supervisory Board remuneration.

Approve changes in the monthly gross remuneration for AS DelfinGroup Supervisory Board members for the year 2024 in accordance with Appendix no. 1.
The Management Board of AS Delfingroup

Subscribe to DelfinGroup news and updates here.

About DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia and Lithuania. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs,
DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
