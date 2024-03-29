Elevate: CIX Top 20 Company, Skinopathy, Wins Canadian Regional Competition for Startup World Cup

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Toronto-based Skinopathy , a medtech company modernizing how healthcare practitioners, pharmaceuticals, and cosmeceuticals screen, track, and manage all skin conditions, was awarded the Startup World Cup Regional Winner for Canada at CIX Summit.

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition to bridge startup ecosystems worldwide. It is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based multinational VC firm. More than 70+ regional events are held across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, leading up to the 2024 Grand Finale in Silicon Valley, where the global champion will be awarded a USD $1 million investment prize.

Startup World Cup partners with CIX annually to host its Canadian regional competition and recognizes the CIX Top 20 Early companies as the finalists. Startup World Cup judges attended the CIX Summit this week in Toronto and selected Skinopathy from the 2024 CIX Top 20 Early inductee companies as the Canadian winner.

Founded in 2020, Skinopathy leverages AI for early skin cancer detection, and other skin conditions, garnering global support from the medical community and governments. Celebrated as "One-of-One," it integrates healthcare, research, and technology, creating a unified platform for all stakeholders, including patients. Guided by physicians, Skinopathy emphasizes a holistic, patient-centric approach, ensuring its solutions are not only technologically advanced but also relevant and secure.

"Canada has so many amazing startups, and being recognized by Elevate and the Startup World Cup judges is an incredible honour," says Keith Loo, co-founder and CEO of Skinopathy. "We have much more in store and plan to make Canada proud on the World stage."

Skinopathy is invited to represent Canada at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco on October 4, 2024. There, it will compete alongside 60+ other startups worldwide for an opportunity to win the US $1 million investment prize.

Canadian startup SRTX (formally Sheertex) won the global competition in 2022.

CIX 2025, powered by Elevate, will take place on March 25 & 26, 2025 at the Design Exchange in Toronto. For more information and tickets to the event, visit www.cixsummit.com .

About Elevate

Elevate is a Canadian non-profit that unites world-class innovators to catalyze transformation in the Canadian tech ecosystem. Through year-round programs and events, including the annual Elevate Festival , CIX Annual Awards Program and CIX Summit , Elevate places a spotlight on Canadian innovation, facilitates global connections with startups and investors, and inspires Canadians to embrace a go-for-gold mentality to help shape the future of the Canadian innovation economy.

Elevate has hosted global icons such as First Lady & Author Michelle Obama, Businesswoman & TV personality Martha Stewart, CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and U.S. Vice President Al Gore, each of whom has inspired millions of people. Learn more at Elevate.ca . Media can apply for a media pass directly by visiting https://cixsummit.com/press-room .

