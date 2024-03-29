DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF Acc (ESGL LN) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-March-2024 / 12:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.0745 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29424715 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 312830 EQS News ID: 1870687 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

