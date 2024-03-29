London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2024) - EchoGlobal, the Ukraine-based IT staffing and team augmentation provider, with offices in London, Estonia, and Ukraine, today announced that the firm achieved revenue growth of 51% even despite the war conditions affecting its home country. They also increased staff levels by 36% in the same period. The experienced outstaffing company is renowned for connecting established American and European businesses with skilled, remote software developers from across Ukraine and other countries in Eastern Europe.



The firm's management team remains optimistic and positive, as there has been no delay in sourcing and placing IT personnel in the last two years. New clients are pleased with EchoGlobal's ability to deliver. EchoGlobal has competencies across a wide range of technology stacks, including Java, Python, and C#/.NET.



"We have an amazing team," said Lyubomyr (Lou) Reverchuk, Co-founder and CEO of EchoGlobal.tech. "The fact that we have grown as a business and expanded our talent base during wartime and recession is a testament to everyone's commitment to excellence. Thanks to our loyal clients, primarily from the UK and the US, our devs continue to deliver software products for long-term projects. Because of our professional reputation we are gradually acquiring new clients, despite the stagnation of global economic issues."



Lou added, "Echo is the professional solution for hiring remote IT talent. Our passion helps to connect great companies with the right software and hardware experts. EchoGlobal provides excellent customer service and looks forward to serving its clients." The firm has exclusive access to talent and offers flexible scaling for special projects.



