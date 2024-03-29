Saint James School of Medicine: Caribbean Medical School New Campus Groundbreaking Ceremony

Saint James School of Medicine commences construction of its new campus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / In a significant milestone towards expanding medical education and healthcare development in the Caribbean, Saint James School of Medicine is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its new campus on the island of St. Vincent. The ceremony, which took place on March 25, 2024, marks the beginning of a new chapter for the institution, promising advanced facilities and opportunities for aspiring medical professionals.

The event was graced by the Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, who highlighted the government's support for the project, and the Hon. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, whose arrival underscored the national importance of this development. Additionally, the event was attended by the Minister of Education, Hon. Curtis King, and the Minister of Health, Hon. St. Clair Prince. Their participation signifies a strong partnership between Saint James School of Medicine and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, aiming to foster a nurturing environment for medical education and healthcare services in the region.

The new campus is envisioned as a state-of-the-art facility that will provide cutting-edge resources and technologies for students. It is designed to accommodate more students, aiming to address the growing need for healthcare professionals globally, particularly in underserved areas. The campus will feature modern classrooms, simulation labs, research centers, and student support services, all constructed with sustainability and the local ecology in mind.

"Today's groundbreaking is not just about laying the foundation of a building; it's about laying the groundwork for the future of healthcare education in the Caribbean and beyond," said Kaushik Guha, the Executive Vice-President of Saint James School of Medicine. "In the first phase, we are building a 5,500sf facility to house classrooms and student space. Additionally, we are building one of the first outdoor amphitheaters, a space that will be shared by students and members of the local community. The completion of this phase is expected by the end of August. After that, we will construct the main 42,000sf building to house the rest of the SJSM community. Thanks to our partners from ARGO Development Studio, who designed and are overseeing the project, this facility will surely become a jewel of this area of the island."

The construction of the new campus is expected to have a significant positive impact on the local economy, creating jobs and fostering community development. Saint James School of Medicine is committed to integrating with the local community, ensuring that the benefits of this expansion are shared widely.

Saint James School of Medicine wishes to express gratitude to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Minister Camillo Gonsalves, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, and all who have supported this endeavor.

