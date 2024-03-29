Moravera Music Presents an Evening of Soul-Stirring Country Gospel With Andy E McGuire and Band at The Rockmart Theater

ROME, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Prepare your hearts for a musical journey that promises to uplift and inspire at The Rockmart Theater on Saturday, April 6, 2024, presented by Moravera Music, one of Georgia's leading live music entertainment, music production and artist development agencies.





Andy E McGuire Live @ The Rockmart Theater Saturday, April 6, at 7 PM





Andy E McGuire, a highly acclaimed artist in the country gospel genre, will take the stage with his talented band for a live concert event that's set to be an unforgettable evening of heart-rending melodies and uplifting harmonies.

The concert will commence at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., at the historic venue located at 116 East Elm Street, Rockmart, Georgia, offering audiences a unique blend of spiritual lyrics and country rhythm. Leading the charge alongside McGuire is a lineup of exceptional musicians, each bringing their own flair to the stage. Elton Griffin's soul-stirring percussion promises to get audiences tapping along while Carlos Wilhelm's virtuoso guitar creates resonant riffs that speak directly to the spirit. Levi White's melodic bass grooves provide a solid musical foundation and Lynn Hicks' skilled keyboard-playing adds depth and emotion, completing a musical ensemble that transcends genres. As a Special Guest, the talented Antioch Praise and Worship Band will be joining the stage on this musical journey.

Tickets for this extraordinary concert are now available, with adult passes priced at $10 and kids' tickets (under 12) at just $5. This is a rare opportunity to experience country gospel music's powerful and inspirational sounds in a live setting, making it a must-attend event for music lovers of all ages.

In addition to the concert, fans and newcomers alike are invited to join in the celebration of the music video release for "All Mighty God," a poignant track from Andy E McGuire. This song is a touching tribute to his mother's brave fight against Alzheimer's disease, showcasing the unbreakable bond between mother and son. The music video is a visually captivating journey through love, faith, and resilience, reminding viewers of the higher purpose awaiting us beyond our struggles.

Don't miss this night of music that promises to inspire and uplift. Secure tickets now for an evening with Andy E McGuire and his band at The Rockmart Theater - a celebration of faith, hope, and country gospel that will resonate long after the final note is played.

About 'All Mighty God' Music Video

Experience the emotional depth of "All Mighty God," a song that encapsulates the journey of love, faith, and the unyielding spirit of resilience. Andy E McGuire's latest music video is a testament to the power of music to move and uplift, inviting viewers to share in a story of profound personal significance. This music video is not just a song, but a message of hope and strength to all who watch it.

