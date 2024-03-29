GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Announces Successful First Phase Rollout of LOON Disposable Nicotine Vape Pens

GPOX adds to its ever expanding list of top quality, highly curated, key vendors with the addition of LOON products.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), a technology driven company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and DSD distribution of consumer products for specialty retailers, including convenience stores and gas stations, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its first phase of distribution of LOON products.

In December 2023, GPOX entered a Distribution Agreement with Maduro Distributors, Inc. dba LOON. Founded in 2013, LOON is a leading brand in the vaping world, renowned for its innovative range of disposable e-cigarettes. Designed for convenience, LOON's disposable vapes deliver a seamless vaping experience without the hassle of maintenance or refilling. Their compact and stylish design ensures portability and discretion, catering perfectly to on-the-go vapers. One of the standout features of LOON is its wide range and diverse flavor selection, which creates a satisfying and enjoyable vaping experience. Ideal for both occasional vapers and those transitioning from traditional smoking, LOON's disposable e-cigarettes have quickly become a popular choice in the vaping community.

The first distribution phase has been successfully rolled out to approximately 283 gas stations and convenience stores across 5 states throughout the Midwest. The initial sales data suggests that LOON will perform well as we have experienced good initial sales velocity and are hoping for a strong growth rate as markets mature. GPOX is now working together with LOON to start the next distribution phase across three states, which is slated to begin in April 2024.

"GPOX is excited to add LOON to our highly curated roster of key vendors. After careful consideration, vetting, and due diligence, it became clear that LOON is the right disposable, e-nicotine vapor vendor partner for GPOX, our Retailers, and, most importantly, our highly valued customers," said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. Pojunis continued, "the team at LOON understood our partnership approach. Given their PMTA status, in addition to owning their manufacturing facility, they are a great fit for us as we continue to build a scalable national DSD distribution model."

"GPOX offered us a strong value proposition; controlling their own DSD distribution and managing accounts with weekly deliveries. They were a natural fit for us; helping us expand our presence in the Midwest, hyper focused on logistics and data delivery, and they even help brands like us enhance digital marketing campaigns designed to drive traffic to their stores," stated Sean Claeson, Maduro Distributors COO.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPO Plus (GPOX) is a product development, manufacturing, and DSD distribution company that offers a diverse portfolio of high-quality, innovative products sold directly to retailers. Our business is organized around three key areas: products (developing and manufacturing), distribution (getting our products to customers), and sales + marketing (promoting and selling our products to consumers and retailers). Our goal is to expand our product line and distribution reach to meet market demand and the needs of our customers.

About Maduro Distributors, Inc. dba LOON

Founded in 2013, Loon is a pioneering force in the vaping industry, dedicated to making smoking history. With a mission to maximize the positive and reduce the negative impact of vaping, Loon offers a range of electronic nicotine products for adult smokers and vapers. LOON is a leading name in the vaping scene, renowned for its innovative range of disposable e-cigarettes. LOON's disposable devices offer unparalleled convenience, boasting pre-filled chambers and pre-charged batteries for a hassle-free vaping experience. Crafted with a sleek and compact design, they're the epitome of portability and discretion, perfect for those on the move. But it's not just about convenience - LOON stands out for its diverse array of flavors, delivering a satisfying throat hit and impressive vapor production with each puff. Whether you're a casual vaper or making the switch from traditional smoking, LOON disposable vapes promise an enjoyable and seamless experience every time. Visit www.TheLoonMN.com for more information.

