Luminous has opened a new solar panel factory in India. The fully automated plant has a current production capacity of 250 MW, expandable up to 1 GW of nameplate capacity. From pv magazine India Luminous Power Technologies, an energy solutions company, has inaugurated its fully automated solar panel factory spread over an area of 10 acres in Rudrapur, in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. Launched with a capacity of 250 MW, the state-of-the-art plant is expandable up to 1 GW. It can manufacture polycrystalline, monocrystalline, N-type and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) panels, in both ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...