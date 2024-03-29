Rayonier Celebrates Women's History Month With DEI Table Talk

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / In honor of Women's History Month, Rayonier hosted a DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) Table Talk featuring several talented women in leadership roles at the company. The panel included April Tice, incoming Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Shelby Pyatt, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and IT; Maha Din, Vice President of Tax; and was moderated by Director of HR and Employee Experience, Liz Estera.

During the informal discussion, each leader shared about their unique career journey and provided commentary on the challenges and successes women experience in corporate America.

The importance of mentorship was one topic that all agreed had made an impact on their careers. Rayonier recently launched a formal mentorship program for employees, and April also encouraged those seeking mentorship to reach out to their colleagues directly for career guidance.

Adversity in the workplace was also a topic of conversation, with the leaders sharing personal stories of what led them to new skill growth. "Leaning into discomfort is going to let you grow," Shelby said. "You're going to learn so much when you step out of your comfort zone."

Rayonier's DEI Table Talks, spearheaded by Cal Jackson, Rayonier's Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, are a series of internal education events designed to inform and encourage conversation among Rayonier employees.

