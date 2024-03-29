UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that five financial advisors based in the Southern California and Hawaiian areas of the firm's Pacific Desert market have been named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State lists for 2024. One of the women, Courtney Liddy, has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors nationwide by Forbes, ranking #21 on the list.

The UBS advisors named to the 2024 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list are:

Lori Hamano , CPWA®, CEPA®, Honolulu

Panfang "Pam" Fu , CRPS, CRPC, Newport Beach

Lynne Sebastian , Newport Beach

Candice Gleeson , CFP®, CRPC, Downtown San Diego

, CFP®, CRPC, Downtown San Diego Courtney Liddy, CRPC, Downtown San Diego

"I'm incredibly proud to see these advisors recognized for their achievements and deep commitment to providing clients with personalized, sophisticated advice," said Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Their clients know they can depend on them to listen well and to consider their unique goals, needs, and aspirations when managing their financial assets. Congratulations to each of them on this terrific achievement."

Courtney Liddy is a Managing Director and fully accredited Private Wealth Advisor based in the firm's downtown San Diego office, where she and her team serve high-net worth individuals, families, foundations and businesses. In addition to ranking #21 on this year's list, Courtney has previously been recognized by both Forbes and Barron's. This is the sixth consecutive year that she has been named to the Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors list (2019-2024). She has also been recognized as a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor (2019-2023), and to Barron's Top 100 Women Advisors (2021, 2023).

The eighth annual ranking of Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State features 1,991 women managing cumulative assets of over $2.8 trillion. For the full list, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-women-advisors/

The Top Women Wealth Advisors list features 100 women managing cumulative assets of nearly $284 billion. For the full list, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-women-advisors/

The Forbes' lists were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses financial data and interviews candidates nominated by their firms to rank advisors.

