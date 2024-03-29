Sandline Global and KonaAI Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Industry-Leading Anti-Fraud, Anti-Corruption and Investigations Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Sandline Global, a leading agile advisory firm specializing in eDiscovery and investigations services, and KonaAI, a leading provider of anti-corruption and compliance management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering the capabilities of corporations in pro-actively monitoring and combating fraud.





Sandline Global Logo

Sandline Global Logo





KonaAI is the leading, AI-driven solution for anti-corruption, risk, and compliance professionals. Kona AI offers an innovative solution tailored for corporations and law firm white collar investigations practices, providing advanced analytics for compliance, investigations, and internal audits. The easily deployed platform, built on decades of investigative and academic experience, utilizes machine learning and real-world transactional data to drive fact-based decisions that focus on the risk areas that matter most.

Sandline Global, renowned for its innovative digital evidence solutions and global network of offices and data centers, will integrate KonaAI's robust AI-driven platform. This integration will enhance Sandline's ability to support complex investigations and proactive compliance matters by providing clients with state-of-the-art tools to identify and mitigate risks associated with corruption and fraud.

"Our partnership with Kona AI, paired with our eDiscovery and investigations services, uniquely positions us to assist law firms and corporations in managing their structured and unstructured data. This integration establishes Sandline as a distinctive one-stop shop for clients' compliance, disputes, and investigations needs," said Jon Canty, CEO of Sandline Global.

"KonaAI is thrilled to partner with Sandline Global. KonaAI's award-winning, AI-powered solution assists Compliance, Internal Audit, and Legal Professionals. We provide clients with accurate, actionable insights around white-collar investigations, anti-corruption, and fraud risk management. Sandline's reputation and global footprint will amplify KonaAI's entrance into new markets with a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive offering," said Vincent Walden, CEO of KonaAI.

The partnership between Sandline Global and KonaAI represents a unique opportunity allowing both firms to support clients' unstructured and structured data needs. This joint venture offers organizations comprehensive, data-driven solutions to address these critical challenges.

About Sandline

Sandline Global is a premier agile advisory firm helping global legal teams escape the ups and downs of the eDiscovery quality rollercoaster. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions supported by a team of agile, proactive, and tenacious problem solvers. With a global network of offices and data centers in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific Regions, Sandline utilizes leading technology, custom workflows, and deep industry experience to support complex investigations and litigation matters. In addition to providing forensics, eDiscovery, and document review services, Sandline designs and supports iManage deployments for law firms and legal departments. For more information, visit https://www.sandlineglobal.com/.

About KonaAI

KonAI is the leading AI-driven solution for anti-corruption, internal audit, and compliance professionals. KonaAI's easy-to-use software and secure deployment models drive fact-based decisions that focus on the risk areas that matter to the regulators and stakeholders. For more information, visit https://konaai.com/.

Contact Information

Cara Lemire

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

news@sandlineglobal.com

Patrick Grobbel, CAMS, CFE

Vice President, Business Development, KonaAI

pgrobbel@konaai.com

Related Images

Sandline Global Logo

Sandline Global Logo Kona AI Logo

Kona AI Logo

SOURCE: Sandline Global

View the original press release on newswire.com.