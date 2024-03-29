SCS Global Services: SCS Consulting Announces Climate Disclosure Webinar Series

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Major new regulations in the EU and U.S. related to GHG emissions reporting and verification - from the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and Corporate Sustainable Reporting Directive (CSRD) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC Climate Disclosure Rule and CA SB 253 and 261 - are altering the climate reporting landscape. Recent passage of these initiatives, along with the subsequent legal challenges and modifications, have alerted companies to a new global business paradigm shift in sustainability reporting. Whether driven internally by strategic investor initiatives or externally by global regulations, climate reporting for organizations and products, as well as reporting on related water stewardship, biodiversity, ecosystem and habitat restoration and mitigation, are quickly becoming essential parts of doing business.

SCS Consulting Services will present a webinar series in April-June addressing three areas that can impact businesses immediately: SEC Climate Disclosures, 2024 CDP Reporting and Climate Financial Risk.

April 23: Understanding the New SEC Rule for Climate Disclosures: What Businesses Need to Do Now!

With the passing of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) long-awaited climate-related disclosure rules, public companies and foreign private issuers will now have to include comprehensive climate risk disclosures in their annual reports and registration statements.

The SEC rule introduces comprehensive climate-financial requirements that runs parallel to those recently announced in California, Europe, China, and elsewhere. Navigating the new global regulatory landscape can pose challenges for companies new to climate disclosures and affected under multiple jurisdictions.

Join SCS Consulting's Managing Director of ESG Consulting, Bonnie Holman and Senior Technical Project Manager, Eric Olson, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET for a 45-minute deep dive into the new SEC requirements and reporting best practices.

Specifically, this first webinar will discuss:

• Defining aspects of the new SEC climate disclosure rule

• What companies fall within the scope of the rule

• Required climate risk disclosures, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and assurance

• Data collection/reporting timelines and methods for reporting

• How the SEC Rule aligns to the evolving global climate regulatory landscape and other frameworks (IFRS S2, TCFD, ESRS)

• Steps companies can take to get ready for the rule

Two additional webinars will be held in May and June:

May 15: Navigating 2024 CDP Reporting Changes - Learn About the Major CDP Updates and How to Prepare.

June 18: Climate Financial Risk: The Steps to Take Before Regulated Reporting Begins

