The Hershey Company Named Among the World's Most Ethical Companies

Ethisphere recognizes Hershey's leadership in business integrity for second straight year

HERSHEY, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / For the second year in a row, The Hershey Company has been recognized among the World's Most Ethical Companies as rated by Ethisphere, a global leader in advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. This year, The Hershey Company joins a distinguished list of 136 companies that have earned the coveted designation of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2024. This year's honorees span 20 countries and 44 industries.

The World's Most Ethical Companies historically outperform their peers and competitors financially, demonstrating a tangible return on investment for doing the right thing. This year's honorees outperformed a comparable index of large-cap companies by 13.6 percentage points over a five-year period.

2024 marks the 18th annual World's Most Ethical Companies recognition. As in previous years, honorees have demonstrated a commitment to ethical business practices through robust programs that positively impact employees, communities, and broader stakeholders, as well as contributing to sustainable, long-term business growth.

Methodology

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion efforts; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). For further information, please visit https://ethisphere.com.Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,700 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $10 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton S. Hershey, established The Hershey Chocolate Company in 1894 and created Milton Hershey School in 1909 which offers a cost-free education to students of need. The Hershey Company's growth and success over the years has directly benefited the students of the Milton Hershey School as well as children across the United States and around the world through the company's philanthropic partnerships focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more about Hershey visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

To learn more about Milton Hershey School visit www.mhskids.org.

