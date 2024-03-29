Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7L2 | ISIN: US25862B1098 | Ticker-Symbol: DDI
Frankfurt
28.03.24
15:29 Uhr
9,750 Euro
-0,850
-8,02 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DOUBLEDOWN INTERACTIVE CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOUBLEDOWN INTERACTIVE CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2024 | 15:36
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.: DoubleDown Interactive Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

SEATTLE, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) ("DoubleDown" or the "Company"), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, announced today that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., Korea Standard Time (March 28, 2024 at 10:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time) in Seoul, Korea, the following actions were taken by the shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 on the proposed resolutions:

  1. Approval of the 16th financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023;
  2. Approval of the aggregate remuneration limit of KRW5,000,000,000 for independent directors and executive officers for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and
  3. Approval of the amendment to the Regulations on Executive Retirement Payment.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. The Company's flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. Following its acquisition of SuprNation in October 2023, the Company also operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe.

Company Contact:
Joe Sigrist
ir@doubledown.com
+1 (206) 773-2266
Chief Financial Officer
https://www.doubledowninteractive.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni or Richard Land
JCIR
+1 (212) 835-8500
DDI@jcir.com


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.