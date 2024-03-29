EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Legal Matter

PlusPlus Capital Announces that PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l. Filed Reorganization Petition



29.03.2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PlusPlus Capital Announces that PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l. Filed Reorganization Petition



Tallinn, Estonia, 29 March 2024. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, announces that PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l. has filed its petition for the reorganization under the supervision of Luxembourg Court in order to safeguard the interests of the company and its creditors . Pursuant to the applicable laws, the court must examine the petition and issue a ruling on it within 23 days of its filing. Once the judicial reorganization has been initiated, the court will set a stay of proceedings for a maximum of four months to negotiate with the creditors and draw up reorganization measures. PlusPlus Capital will inform about the ruling of the Luxembourg court on the reorganization process of PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l. in due course.



Contact: PlusPlus Capital

Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board

Email: kaarel.raik@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 56 606 148



About PlusPlus Capital: PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics. Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 120 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 270 million. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors. PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market. pluspluscapital.eu



