29.03.2024
Georgia-Pacific Celebrates Corrigan Being Named Timber Products Capital of Texas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Georgia-Pacific

Georgia-Pacific celebrated with its employees and Corrigan, Texas, as the city received a designation from the state as the Timber Products Capital of Texas on Thursday, March 21. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Corrigan City Hall.

For over 200 years, Corrigan has been recognized for its resources and contributions to the timber industry. Plentiful southern yellow pine forests, and facilities such as Georgia-Pacific's Corrigan Plywood and nearby Camden Plywood and Camden Lumber make a significant impact to the local and statewide economy.

"This designation puts Corrigan on the map and recognizes the impact of this city and the forestry industry," said Lester Knight, Georgia-Pacific Corrigan, plant manager. "The designation also recognizes the hard work of Georgia-Pacific's employees here in Corrigan, and we couldn't be prouder."

Georgia-Pacific has 10 facilities throughout Texas, which include Corrigan, Camden Plywood and Camden Lumber. The company employs around 2,500 employees and has made $735 million in capital investments in the state since 2013.

Stay updated on business news from Georgia-Pacific by visiting news.gp.com/business.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific



View the original press release on accesswire.com

