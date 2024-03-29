Fort Monroe Authority Celebrates Legacy of Leadership as Executive Director Glenn Oder Announces Retirement

FORT MONROE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / After 12 remarkable years at the helm of the Fort Monroe Authority (FMA), G. Glenn Oder has announced his retirement as the Executive Director, effective October 1, 2024. Since leaving the Virginia General Assembly in 2011 to lead the FMA, Oder has been the driving force behind the transformation of Fort Monroe property from the U.S. Army to the Commonwealth of Virginia. During this time, the Fort Monroe property transitioned from a former military post into a vibrant, adaptive reuse project that has preserved the property, achieved national and international historical recognition, and remained open to the public.

"On behalf of the Youngkin administration, I express our sincere appreciation to former Delegate Oder for his decades of exemplary public service, especially at historic Old Point Comfort, present-day Fort Monroe," said Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade. The Administration is committed to supporting the FMA search process and continuing our support for the Commonwealth's responsibility at Fort Monroe."

FMA Chairman Jim Moran lauded Oder's leadership, saying, "The Fort Monroe Authority is grateful for the leadership of Glenn Oder for over twelve years. His dedication and vision have been instrumental in preserving the legacy of Fort Monroe for future generations."

Indeed, Oder's strategic direction steered the FMA through collaborations with four governors, three mayors, and numerous National Park Service Superintendents and navigated shifts in the Virginia General Assembly leadership. His efforts expanded the FMA's scope to include significant property management responsibilities, utility operations, and the management of both residential and commercial properties.

Glenn Oder's leadership has preserved and revitalized Fort Monroe, ensuring its historical significance and community value are recognized and cherished for generations to come. Today, the FMA is involved in many long-range projects that began under Oder's leadership and will continue into the future, including real estate investment, utility upgrades, and the African Landing Memorial, which commemorates the first Africans in English-speaking North America who were brought to Point Comfort in August 1619, located at Fort Monroe, Virginia.

Additionally, Oder led the charge in recognizing Old Point Comfort's unique historical significance and began working with stakeholders and scholars to seize this generational opportunity. Over this period, the FMA expanded its responsibilities to include owning and managing the historic Casemate Museum, constructing a 9-million-dollar Visitor and Education Center, and receiving national and international acclaim as a Site of Memory on the UNESCO Slave Labor Route Project.

"Glenn's passion, enthusiasm, energy, and sheer knowledge of Fort Monroe has been the driving force behind the success of the Fort Monroe Authority," said Dr. Rex Ellis, FMA Vice Chair. "Under his leadership, Fort Monroe has prospered tremendously. The nation is beginning to acknowledge our home by the sea, and they are realizing a history that has here-to-fore been passed over. His retirement is our loss. We will be fortunate to find a leader equal to his caliber. "

Recognizing the need for municipal partnerships, Oder engaged with the City of Hampton leadership to provide FMA with municipal services such as police protection, emergency response, public education, and unique opportunities for collaboration on large community programs.

Mayor Donnie Tuck of the City of Hampton highlighted the partnership fostered under Oder's leadership, "The City of Hampton extends our appreciation to Glenn Oder for his pursuit of a collaborative municipal partnership. We are committed to building upon our partnership with the FMA as they seek the next leader of this historic property."

Senator Mamie Locke remarked, "Glenn Oder's leadership at Fort Monroe has been nothing short of transformational. His commitment to excellence and collaboration has elevated the site to new heights, making it a beacon of history, education, and community engagement. Because of Glenn's leadership, Fort Monroe has become a remarkable visitor and tourist attraction for the Virginia Peninsula."

Delegate A.C. Cordoza added, "Under Glenn Oder's guidance, Fort Monroe has become a model of adaptive reuse and historic preservation. His strategic vision and tireless work have ensured that this important part of our nation's story continues to inspire and educate. Glenn has gone above and beyond the call of duty for the citizens of Fort Monroe and the Commonwealth of Virginia."

As Oder prepares to transition from his role, he remains committed to supporting the FMA and its mission, stating, "I will continue to fulfill all the obligations of the Executive Director position and support the Board in whatever ways called upon during this transitional period."

The FMA Authority will conduct its next meeting on April 17 and 18, 2024, at Fort Monroe in building 75, located at 110 Pratt Street, to discuss the transition and the search for a new leader who will continue to build upon the successful legacy established under Glenn Oder's leadership. The Executive Director position has been retitled to Chief Executive Officer of the Fort Monroe Authority, effective July 1, 2024.

