Avenues Recovery Center to Open at South Bend

Avenues Recovery is set to open a brand-new, 120-bed facility in Mishawaka, Indiana

MISHAWAKA, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Avenues Recovery Center, a nationwide network of drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers, announced today the opening of their newest facility in Mishawaka, Indiana. With two highly successful sister facilities operating in the cities of Fort Wayne and Clarksville, the Avenues brand has already left an indelible footprint upon the scene of addiction recovery in Indiana. This newest facility will bring Avenues' signature standard of care to a new area of the state, planting yet another flag of hope and transforming lives.

Avenues Recovery Center at South Bend

Future site of Avenues Recovery in Mishawaka, Indiana

Avenues Recovery's newest facility will be located at 60171 Bodnar Boulevard, in Mishawaka, Indiana, with plans to open their doors on June 1st, 2024. This facility will have a 120-bed capacity, and will offer detox and residential addiction treatment services to the greater South Bend and Mishawaka area. Avenues Recovery Center at South Bend will provide the cutting-edge clinical program, diverse range of therapy options, and family and community-based treatment model that is synonymous with Avenues.

Avenues Recovery Center's core belief is that every human being is precious and deserves a second chance at life. In line with that belief, their treatment is available to every individual regardless of financial status. Avenues accepts most forms of Medicaid insurance in addition to commercial plans and private pay, and are prepared to work with each and every client to make a life of recovery a possibility.

Avenues Recovery Center is grateful for the opportunity to offer their services to this new area of Indiana, and looks forward to doing so with the support of the local community and government!

For more information or for press availability, please feel free to reach out to:

Rachel Alter, Director of Marketing

Rachel.alter@avenuesrecovery.com

773-562-1457

