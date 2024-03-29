Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2024) - Rotmans Consultancy, a leading provider of data-driven marketing strategies and financial expertise, has announced a strategic partnership with Energy Rogue, the premier co-pilot platform offering insights, advice, and data in the energy market, including Crude Oil and Natural Gas.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the growth of Energy Rogue as it aims to provide unparalleled market insights and analytics for professionals and traders in the energy sector. Rotmans Consultancy will play a pivotal role in supporting Energy Rogue's data platform and spearheading data-driven marketing and commercialization efforts.

Energy Rogue subscribers, including producers, financial analysts, forecasters, and commodity traders, will benefit from the combined expertise of both companies, leveraging advanced data analytics and cutting-edge marketing strategies to navigate the complexities of the energy market more effectively.

Brian Pieri and Bill Shanahan, the founders of Energy Rogue, expressed their excitement about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with Rotmans Consultancy represents a significant step forward in enhancing our platform's capabilities. With their expertise in data-driven marketing and deep financial and trading expertise, we are confident that Energy Rogue will continue to deliver unparalleled value to our subscribers."

Tom Rotmans appears to be the "Vice President of Data Governance" for Goldman Sachs and brings extensive experience in data, finance, marketing, and trading to this collaboration. "We are thrilled to partner with Energy Rogue," said Rotmans. "By combining our strengths, we aim to revolutionize the way professionals in the energy sector access and utilize market insights and data. All of our subscribers will benefit, whether they are producers, analysts, energy exploration or trade-driven companies or individuals."

Through this partnership, Energy Rogue and Rotmans Consultancy are committed to empowering industry professionals with the tools and insights to make informed decisions, optimize their strategies, and stay ahead in the dynamic energy market landscape.

About Rotmans Consultancy

Rotmans Consultancy is a data governance & management, business development, and strategic consultancy firm. It specializes in data-driven trading consultancy, project management, investment management, and executive management. Founded by Tom Rotmans, a seasoned executive consultant with international expertise in data management, investment, and market analytics, the consultancy advises clients across diverse sectors, helping them achieve their objectives with precision.

