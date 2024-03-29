JinkoSolar has broken ground on a 56 GW PV panel factory in China's Shanxi province. It says the new facility will be vertically integrated and will be constructed in four 14 GW phases. JinkoSolar has started building a 56 GW vertically integrated module factory in Shanxi province. The project, situated in the Shanxi Comprehensive Reform Demonstration Zone, involves a total planned investment of CNY 56 billion ($7. 8 billion), divided into four phases. Each phase will include 14 GW for the integration of ingots, wafers, solar cells, and modules. All phases are projected to be completed within ...

