H2 Mobility's live map has reported the planned closure of at least three hydrogen filling stations throughout Germany in the coming months, while the Japanese government has revealed plans to support the development of low-carbon aviation solutions, including hydrogen-combustion engines. H2 Mobility's live map shows that several operators, including Shell and OMV, will permanently close at least three hydrogen filling stations throughout Germany in the coming months. Shell will take its filling station in the city of Wuppertal off the grid on April 1, while OMV will do the same for its station ...

