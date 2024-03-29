ConMet Marks 60 Years of Innovation and Industry Leadership

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / ConMet, a trusted partner in the commercial vehicle industry, is proud to kick off a celebration of its 60th anniversary. For six decades, ConMet has been at the forefront of innovation, creating numerous groundbreaking products that have revolutionized the industry. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to driving the industry forward with its relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence.

ConMet Celebrates 60 Years

Since its inception on March 30, 1964, as a subsidiary of Consolidated Freightways, ConMet has consistently delivered forward-thinking solutions to the commercial vehicle industry. The company has introduced a wide range of products that have set new standards for performance, efficiency, and reliability.

One of ConMet's key contributions to the industry has been its PreSet® and PreSet Plus® wheel hub assemblies, which have helped eliminate premature wheel end failure on heavy-duty trucks and trailers. These advanced hub systems, along with other cutting-edge products such as interior and exterior plastics, aluminum castings, eHub, and IoT solutions, have propelled ConMet to the forefront of the industry.

With over 37 million PreSet and PreSet Plus hubs globally having traveled approximately 22 trillion miles on the road, ConMet has established itself as a trusted partner to OEMs. The company's wheel hubs are the preferred choice for all North American heavy-duty truck manufacturers, several Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturers, and many trailer manufacturers. Its commitment to delivering class-leading service and support further solidifies its position as a reliable industry supplier.

Throughout its 60-year journey, ConMet has achieved numerous significant milestones. From establishing its first aluminum foundry in 1964 to launching its eMobility business unit in 2020, the company's commitment to excellence and continuous improvement has propelled its success. ConMet has also expanded its operations globally, with operations in Mexico, China and Europe, further strengthening its presence in the global market.

Looking ahead, ConMet is poised to continue its legacy of innovation. The recent acquisition of TruckWings is a testament to the company's dedication to developing solutions to save fleets money and cut carbon emissions. Additionally, ConMet is expanding its eMobility business with the acquisition of in-wheel motor technology from Saietta Group's Netherlands branch.

The company is also actively working on the next generation of its Nmotion energy regeneration system for trailers, which powers electric transport refrigeration units and contributes to the industry's transition towards zero-emission vehicles.

As ConMet celebrates its 60th anniversary, it remains committed to its core values of innovation, quality, and collaboration. The company's dedicated employees, from engineering to manufacturing, play a vital role in driving the industry forward. Together, they strive to deliver best-in-class components that exceed customer expectations and contribute to the advancement of the commercial vehicle industry.

For more information about ConMet's 60th anniversary celebration and achievements, please visit conmet.com/sixty-years.

Contact Information

David Brierley

Media Relations Manager

marketing@conmet.com

360 409 6570

SOURCE: ConMet

View the original press release on newswire.com.