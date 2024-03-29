New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2024) - The lengthy and arduous legal battle the Atelier Condo NYC and its President Daniel Neiditch have been embroiled in for the last few years has reached a significant milestone and conclusion. The 88-page lawsuit that was filed against Daniel Neiditch and the Atelier Condo has been fully dismissed with prejudice by the court, this was brought by a single apartment out of the 478 units. The unit sued on behalf of a fictitious homeowner's association to make it look like more people were involved to help garnish press. This is in addition to another frivolous lawsuit that was dismissed in its entirety brought by a similar group of 3 units back in 2020. These outcomes reaffirm that the accusations levied against President Daniel Neiditch and The Atelier Condo were unfounded and lacking in merit. These accusations were always false and nothing but a tactic to distract attention from the activities of these individuals who brought the lawsuit.

It's essential to recognize the context surrounding these legal disputes. The individuals involved in these lawsuits had either been previously fined for engaging in activities such as unauthorized Airbnb rentals, physical altercations with fellow neighbors, or other serious breaches of community guidelines. Dissatisfied with the consequences of their actions and the decisions of the board, they embarked on a relentless multi-year campaign to discredit the board's governance and fabricate false accusations. Their efforts extended to disseminating these falsehoods to various press outlets, resulting in unjust scrutiny, and attempting to tarnish the reputation of Daniel Neiditch and the Atelier Condo Building, thereby trying to affect property values over the fake news stories.



Moreover, there is a court filed affidavit from Gregory Starikovsky who currently works as a senior portfolio manager for Millennium Management in New York, who was a leading figure in the now dismissed lawsuit. He was quoted & relied upon for information in the lawsuit and news articles that followed. Gregory Starikovsky was quoted in the filed court affidavit saying as follows: "I withdraw all claims that the Board has run the Atelier"... Improperly, "These claims were misinformed and wrong. At this time, I have no knowledge of any unlawful short-term rentals in the Condominium, nor have I been aware of any such rentals… I recognize that my statements regarding an "illegal hotel operation" in the building were colored by my personal interpretation and exaggerated to garner media attention, which I regret." Starikovsky in this legal defeat was represented by attorney Massimo F. D'angelo of Blank Rome LLP.

Gregory Starikovsky now openly admits to the inaccuracies of his prior statements and retracts all his allegations that were made in the lawsuit. He was quoted in the filed court affidavit saying the following "I retract my previous allegations made against the Atelier Condominium, its Board, Daniel Neiditch, and the companies in which Mr. Neiditch has an interest". He also admitted the following and said "...my wife and I rented the apartment that her parents own in the Atelier on a short-term basis on AirBnB. We were made aware that it violated the Condominium's By-Laws, and we were fined". Gregory Starikovsky has also mentioned that the Atelier Condo is run with prudent management, has a substantial reserve fund, did not engage in fraud, did not breach any fiduciary duties and they never harassed anyone. His acknowledgment of wrongdoing serves as a crucial validation and further underscores the fallacious nature of the claims he made.



The financial ramifications of these legal battles have been substantial, imposing significant legal costs on the Atelier Condo. Nonetheless, their unwavering commitment to upholding the Atelier's integrity and the principles espoused by its President Daniel Neiditch has remained steadfast. Refusing to yield to intimidation or settle frivolous lawsuits, the condo board's resilience sets a commendable example for other condominiums nationwide. The condo attorney Dani Schwartz, a partner at Offit Kurman in New York is credited with the groundbreaking legal victory.



In conclusion, the dismissal of these lawsuits represents a triumph of justice and underscores the importance of standing firm in the face of adversity. It is a testament to the resilience of Daniel Neiditch and the Board's unwavering commitment to ethical governance. May this serve as a lesson to others, emphasizing the importance of steadfast adherence to principles and the refusal to compromise in the pursuit of truth and justice.

The Atelier Condo located at 635 West 42nd Street in Manhattan, New York is a 46 floor ultra luxury tower with amenities such as a tennis court, swimming pool, health club and solar panels on its roof. The building was conceived by the award-winning architect Costas Kondylis, the Atelier Condo Building stands tall in the crowded Manhattan scene as one of the finest places to live. It has been home to many celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Mannillo, Amy Brenneman, R'Bonney Gabriel, Eric McCormack, Deborah Cox, Lindsay Lohan, Mekhi Phifer, Dania Ramirez, Paul Reubens, Jay Pharoah, Jerry Stackhouse, and others.

