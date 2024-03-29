DeepBrain AI with Estonian Ministry of Economy, Information and Communication discusses introduction of AI human Public Service

A delegation from Estonia, including Minister Tit Lysalo and Ambassador to Korea Sten Schwede, visited DeepBrain AI headquarters.

Introduce AI human solutions and discuss cooperation plans to implement a virtual assistant at the Estonian Information System Agency

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI (CEO Se-young Jang), a domestic company specializing in generative artificial intelligence (AI), announced on the 22nd that we met with a visiting delegation from the Estonian Ministry of Economy, Information and Communication to discuss ways to apply AI human in local public services.

This discussion took place when a visiting delegation from the Estonian Ministry of Economy, Information and Communication, who came to Korea to attend the 3rd Democracy Summit held in Seoul, visited Deep Brain AI headquarters in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on the 20th. This visit was made possible after the Estonian Minister of Economy, Information and Communication's office directly requested a meeting with Deep Brain AI from the local business office.

The Estonian Ministry of Economy, Information and Communication is seeking to improve the competitiveness of public services by introducing a virtual assistant using AI technology at its affiliated organization, the Information Systems Agency of Estonia (RIA). In keeping with the trends of the times, the plan is to use AI technology to build a system where the country and citizens can communicate freely.

As part of this, the Estonian visiting delegation, including Estonian Minister of Economy, Information and Communication Tit Lysalo and Estonian Ambassador to Korea Sten Schwede, held detailed discussions on AI human technologies applicable to RIA, including the introduction of virtual assistants.

DeepBrain AI introduced the company and demonstrated AI human technology and various services using it, and the visiting delegation from the Estonian Ministry of Economy, Information and Communication showed particular interest in deep learning-based virtual human implementation technology. In addition, various ways of cooperation were discussed, including availability of Estonian language, operational solutions, and service advancement.

Jang Se-young, CEO of DeepBrain AI, said, "We plan to hold additional detailed working-level discussions with Estonia as soon as possible to ensure that virtual humans can be successfully introduced", "This will set a precedent for strengthening communication between state agencies and citizens using virtual humans," he said.

Meanwhile, Deep Brain AI is recognized for its global top-level AI human solution capabilities by participating in major global tech events such as CES 2022•2023 and NAB 2022, and repeatedly winning awards. Recently, it has been expanding its global influence by participating in MWC 2024, the world's largest mobile communications fair held in Barcelona, Spain, and conducting business discussions with officials. (end)

