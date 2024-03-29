Diné Development Corporation : DDC Appoints Vice President to Drive Operational Excellence

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a premier IT, professional, and environmental solutions provider, proudly announces the appointment of Jen Creamer as Vice President of Operations, bolstering its commitment to operational excellence. In this role, Jen will accelerate organizational performance while leading business operations in alignment with strategic objectives.

Jen brings two decades of expertise in spearheading large-scale organizational strategies and transformations across defense and commercial sectors. Her extensive background is highlighted by leadership roles within Fortune 500 companies, where she championed diverse education, training, and change management programs. Notably, she served as the Business Manager of Worldwide Sales Operations at a Fortune 5 company, demonstrating her prowess in driving operational efficiency.

Since joining DDC in 2022, Jen has been instrumental in fortifying the organization's growth. Her achievements are reflected in the orchestration of a multi-million-dollar acquisition and community enhancement efforts to create employment opportunities and promote revitalization. Jen's strategic vision and adept leadership have catalyzed organizational expansion for DDC and its family of companies.

"As Vice President, Jen will play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless operations of our organization to support our valued clients," stated Jackie Murray, DDC Chief Operating Officer. "Her understanding of our growth trajectory, coupled with a track record of driving impactful change, uniquely positions her to optimize standardization and propel growth across DDC."

The announcement comes as part of DDC's recent organizational restructure aimed at propelling business expansion. In collaboration with DDC's leadership team, Jen will execute operational strategies and engagement initiatives to drive the organization's growth trajectory. Her role will be focused on cultivating and empowering its team and enhancing performance, underscoring her commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence.

