30.03.2024
ICCPP GROUP: Winner of Best Box Award, VOOPOO Shines at VAPEXPO 2024

PARIS, March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOOPOO, a leading manufacturer in the vaping industry, emerged victorious at the VAPEXPO 2024 by clinching the Best Box Award for its renowned DRAG S2. VAPEXPO 2024, which ended on 25th March, served as the perfect platform for VOOPOO to showcase its innovative products and engage with vaping enthusiasts from around the world.

VOOPOO Wins Best Box at VAPEXPO France for DRAG S2

In addition to their award-winning DRAG S2, VOOPOO made a significant impact at VAPEXPO 2024 with their star product taking center stage. The VOOPOO's first vape with powerbank, DORIC Galaxy, arrived at the expo and attracted many enthusiasts to try it. Besides, ARGUS Pod Family, ARGUS PRO, and other star products captured the attention of attendees and industry professionals alike.

To further enhance the excitement at the event, VOOPOO introduced an interactive spinning game, which offered attendees the chance to win exclusive gifts. The game was met with great enthusiasm, attracting participants who eagerly tried their luck for a chance to walk away with a special gift from VOOPOO.

VOOPOO's success at VAPEXPO 2024 further establishes its position as a leading brand in the vaping industry. The brand's commitment to innovation and delivering outstanding user experiences has earned them high popularity among enthusiasts and industry insiders. Looking forward to meeting more at the next show.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375622/VOOPOO_Wins_Best_Box_VAPEXPO_France_DRAG_S2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winner-of-best-box-award-voopoo-shines-at-vapexpo-2024-302103930.html

