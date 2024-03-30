Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2024) - Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric, a Plumbing, HVAC, and Electrical home services provider in the Phoenix, AZ area, has partnered with Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, a nonprofit organization supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Through this collaboration, Tucker Hill and Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels aim to support families affected by cancer. As part of the partnership, Tucker Hill will provide monthly donations to Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, assisting families during their fight against cancer and alleviating associated mental and financial burdens.

Lorraine Tallman, CEO/Founder of Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, expressed gratitude for the ongoing partnership, stating, "Tucker Hill has been a valuable partner for our families. Their consistent monthly donations have provided crucial support to families facing pediatric cancer, helping to ease their burdens."

Jeremy Prevost, CEO/Founder of Tucker Hill, reiterated the company's commitment to the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels reflects our dedication to supporting our community. We are honored to deepen our partnership and continue making a positive impact on the lives of pediatric cancer patients and their families."

About Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric:

Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric, established as a family-owned business in 2021, serves as a trusted provider of Plumbing, HVAC, and Electrical home services in the Phoenix, AZ, area. Committed to enhancing efficiency and reliability in home services, Tucker Hill prioritizes customer satisfaction through its team of professionals and advanced solutions in the field of Plumbing, HVAC, and Electrical services.

