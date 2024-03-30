Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) on April 2, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the BXN/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 10:00 UTC on the slated date.





BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) is a pioneering blockchain ecosystem that leverages its proprietary Proof of Stake Authority consensus to deliver a secure, scalable Layer 1 EVM Core Blockchain, integrating innovative financial services and the tokenization of real assets to enhance the utility of its native BXN token.

Introducing BlackFort Exchange Network: a blockchain fusion of finance and digital innovation

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN), representing a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem designed to address the multifaceted needs of the cryptocurrency market and its users. At its core, BXN aims to simplify and enhance the user experience within the crypto space by providing a multi-currency, client-side cryptocurrency wallet app, integrated in-wallet swapping functionality, and a seamless mechanism for buying or selling cryptocurrencies directly within the app. This initiative is born out of the recognition of the existing challenges in the market, such as the difficulty navigating user interfaces, the lack of multiple services in a single platform, and insufficiently rewarding referral systems. By offering an all-encompassing platform, BXN endeavors to streamline the process of engaging with cryptocurrencies, making it more accessible to both new entrants and seasoned users.

Beyond its wallet and exchange functionalities, BXN is pioneering its own cryptocurrency blockchain technology, also named BXN, to underpin a platform that facilitates fast, efficient transactions and smart contract interactions in the burgeoning world of Web 3.0. The network leverages a unique consensus mechanism known as Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA), which combines elements of Proof of Authority (PoA) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS), to ensure a balance between decentralization, security, and efficiency. This technological foundation enables BXN to offer a scalable, reliable solution for tokenization, smart contracts, and high transaction throughput, thereby addressing the demands of a diverse range of blockchain applications.

Furthermore, the BXN ecosystem places a strong emphasis on social responsibility and community involvement. Through its corporate structure, BXN commits to ethical marketing, charitable donations, and engaging with the community to support a variety of causes. The use of funds section in the whitepaper outlines a clear roadmap for the project's development and expansion, including goals like obtaining an Electronic Money Institute License and launching a digital identity platform. Overall, the BlackFort Exchange Network seeks not only to innovate within the technical realm of blockchain and cryptocurrency but also to foster a positive social impact, making it a distinctive player in the digital currency landscape.

BlackFort is advancing with its groundbreaking Layer 1 blockchain platform, distinguished by EVM compatibility and the Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus algorithm, ensuring speed, scalability, security, and efficiency. This platform, already popular with over 120,000 users due to its robust performance including over 1.2 million transactions and 7 million blocks, stands on the cusp of broadening its reach as it gears up for listing on four major exchanges. The BlackFort Wallet, integral to its ecosystem with over 230,000 downloads, augments BXN's off-chain utility through various features like swaps and airdrops. Additionally, BlackFort's impending EMI services will extend to European users, offering bank accounts and crypto debit cards, with global services on the horizon. This, along with B2B payment solutions and real estate tokenization, bolsters BXN's utility across account services, reduced fees, and VIP levels. The platform's expansive vision and technological foundations are detailed in accessible documents including the Whitepaper, Executive Summary, and Yellowpaper, highlighting BlackFort's commitment to a comprehensive, user-focused blockchain ecosystem. The forthcoming listings promise to significantly enhance BXN's visibility and accessibility, marking a pivotal expansion in its market presence.

Additionally, BlackFort legal framework for real estate tokenization in Dubai is set to revolutionize the industry, with BlackFort poised to introduce its inaugural tokenized real estate project on the BlackFort Blockchain. This pioneering initiative will empower individuals to acquire asset-backed utility tokens, symbolizing ownership of prestigious real estate properties. Notably, holders of these tokens will enjoy the convenience of receiving rental income directly deposited into their wallets in USDT.

About BXN Token

The BXN token is the native digital asset of the BlackFort Exchange Network, serving as the cornerstone of its blockchain ecosystem. Designed to facilitate a wide range of transactions within the BXN platform, the token is utilized for paying transaction fees, participating in the network's governance through a unique voting mechanism, incentivizing users, and enabling seamless interaction with smart contracts. By integrating with the platform's multi-currency wallet, payment solutions, and exchange services, the BXN token aims to provide a cohesive utility that enhances user experience, fosters community engagement, and supports the network's growth. Its role extends beyond mere currency, embodying the network's commitment to a decentralized, efficient, and user-centric blockchain environment.

Based on BXN, BXN has a total supply of 49 billion (i.e. 49,999,999,999). The BXN token distribution includes 59% for production of all nodes, 21% locked in nodes, 8.13% for liquidity reserve, 4% as tokenization bonus, 3.37% for pre-sale block bonus, 2% each for creator fund and team, and smaller allocations for airdrop campaigns (0.20%), creator gas (0.20%), and charity (0.10%). BXN token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on April 2, 2024. Investors who are interested in BXN can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about BXN Token:

Official Website: https://blackfort.exchange/

Explorer: https://explorer.blackfort.network/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackFortBXN

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackfortbxn/

Tech Docs: https://blackfort.gitbook.io/bxn-documentation/

Github: https://github.com/BlackFortGroup/bxn-contracts

Certik audit: https://www.certik.com/projects/blackfort-exchange-network

Apple AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/at/app/blackfort-wallet/id6447954137?l=en

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=exchange.blackfort.blackfortwallet

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

