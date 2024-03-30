Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Wieder 300%? - Auf welche Aktie die Börsencommunity auch nach Ostern setzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010 | Ticker-Symbol: WVJ
Lang & Schwarz
28.03.24
22:59 Uhr
0,935 Euro
-0,003
-0,27 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9150,95528.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2024 | 07:00
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija has been held on March 29, 2024. 3 (three) shareholders of the Company were present: the Kaunas City Municipality, the Kaunas district Municipality, Interactive Brokers LLC, who voted in advance in writing. Shareholders present and voting, owning 41,343,106 ordinary registered shares of the Company that amounts to 96.6 % of all votes, took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

To elect Jolanta Brazatiene the winner of the civil servant selection for the position of a member of the supervisory board of the AB Kauno energija with competence in the field of finance (financial management, financial analysis or audit) as a member of the supervisory board of the AB Kauno energija.

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 698 15118


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.