Researchers in Indonesia have investigated how shading effects may influence the performance ration of a PV system. Their analysis also considered payback period and return on investment. Scientists from Indonesia have investigated the effects of shading on a PV system's performance ratio (PR) by considering different azimuth and solar module tilt angles. The PR is a parameter that defines the relationship between the actual and theoretical power production of a PV system and is largely unrelated to an installation's location and orientation. This value is used to understand how efficiently ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...