GlobeNewswire
01.04.2024 | 08:10
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 14/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-04-01 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  19.03.2024 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T  Extraordinary     TLN   
    09.04.2024                 General Meeting       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  22.03.2024 - Grab2Go GRB2G         Extraordinary     TLN   
    01.04.2024                 General Meeting       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.03.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10    Public offering    TLN RIG 
    15.04.2024                            VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.03.2024 - Citadele banka CBLBIPO     Public offering    TLN RIG 
    03.04.2024                            VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.03.2024 - TextMagic MAGIC        Annual General    TLN   
    19.04.2024                 Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.03.2024 -                 Trading holiday    TLN RIG 
    01.04.2024                            VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.04.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government      VLN   
    30.06.2024  Vyriausybe           securities auction      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.04.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T      Audited annual    TLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.04.2024 K2 LT K2LT           Sales figures     VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.04.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T  Annual General    TLN   
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.04.2024 Apranga APG1L         Sales figures     VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.04.2024 TKM Grupp TKM1T        Dividend ex-date   TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government      VLN   
          Vyriausybe LTGB039026D     securities auction      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.04.2024 Hestio HEST045027FA      Additional      RIG   
                          listing/admission      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    03.04.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T      Sales figures     TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    03.04.2024 Apranga APG1L         Notice on General   VLN   
                          meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    03.04.2024 Grigeo GRG1L          Audited annual    VLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    03.04.2024 TKM Grupp TKM1T        Dividend record date TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    03.04.2024 Grenardi Group         Investors event    RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    04.04.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T        Audited annual    TLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    04.04.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T      Audited annual    TLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    04.04.2024 Merko Ehitus MRK1T       Audited annual    TLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    04.04.2024 Modera MODE          Audited annual    TLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    04.04.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T       Audited annual    TLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    04.04.2024 LHV Group LHV1T        Dividend ex-date   TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    05.04.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T      Audited annual    TLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    05.04.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L      Audited annual    VLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    05.04.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L    Audited annual    VLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    05.04.2024 LHV Group LHV1T        Dividend record date TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    06.04.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l.  Coupon payment date  TLN   
          IUTE110026A                         



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
