Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 14/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-04-01 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2024 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T Extraordinary TLN 09.04.2024 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2024 - Grab2Go GRB2G Extraordinary TLN 01.04.2024 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10 Public offering TLN RIG 15.04.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 - Citadele banka CBLBIPO Public offering TLN RIG 03.04.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2024 - TextMagic MAGIC Annual General TLN 19.04.2024 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 - Trading holiday TLN RIG 01.04.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN 30.06.2024 Vyriausybe securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2024 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2024 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2024 TKM Grupp TKM1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN Vyriausybe LTGB039026D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2024 Hestio HEST045027FA Additional RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2024 Apranga APG1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2024 Grigeo GRG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2024 TKM Grupp TKM1T Dividend record date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2024 Grenardi Group Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2024 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2024 Modera MODE Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2024 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2024 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend record date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Coupon payment date TLN IUTE110026A For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.