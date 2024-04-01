Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M3W0 | ISIN: CNE000000JP5 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.04.2024 | 08:12
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yili Group: Sixth Appearance at Boao Forum for Asia: Yili Demonstrates Innovative Vigor to the World

BOAO, China, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 26th to March 29th, the Boao Forum for Asia is once again underway, with Yili Group being invited for the sixth time to participate in this grand event, showcasing its innovative strength grounded in quality.

Boao Forum for Asia 2024 Annual Conference: Enhancing Corporate Innovation

During this forum, Liu Chunxi, the Executive President of Yili Group, had in-depth discussions and exchanges with other attendees on the theme of "Enhancing Corporate Innovation". Liu Chunxi remarked, "Yili embraces market challenges, continuously leads the industry through innovation, seizes the global technological innovation forefront, and supports the high-quality development of the dairy industry. Yili also seizes opportunities in the current era, creates value through innovation, develops more nutritious ingredients and a diverse range of food products, allowing the world to share health."

Yili is focusing on innovating its industrial chain to address technological bottlenecks across the entire chain, providing consumers with higher-quality products and services. By establishing a globally influential hub for technological innovation, Yili is enhancing its core competitiveness. Moreover, it is upgrading digitization throughout every link in the industrial chain to improve operational efficiency and facilitate business development.

"No innovation, no future." Faced with new opportunities, Yili will take technological innovation as its guide, continuously driving the entire chain along a more innovative, efficient, and sustainable development path. It will continue to move forward towards the dream of "World Integrally Sharing Health".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375916/1_4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sixth-appearance-at-boao-forum-for-asia-yili-demonstrates-innovative-vigor-to-the-world-302104337.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.