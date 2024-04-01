To compensate for potential loss of solar energy flowing to the grid, grid operators will have to be ready to rely on other sources to ensure grid stability, as was done during the 2017 and 2023 eclipse episodes. From pv magazine USA On April 8, 2024, a solar eclipse will start on Mexico's Pacific coast around 11:07 a. m. PDT, traveling across parts of the U. S. and Canada until 5:19 p. m. EDT. Because the sky will darken completely in the path of totality for up to six minutes, forecasters are looking at the potential effect on solar energy generation. The last eclipse took place in the U. S. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...