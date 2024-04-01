The Italian PV manufacturer said its FU570-580M Silk Nova panel features half-cut and multi-busbar technology. The new product has a temperature coefficient of -0. 29/C and a power output ranging from 570 W to 580 W. Italy-based solar module manufacturer FuturaSun launched a new n-type TOPCon solar panel for applications in rooftop and large scale PV projects. The FU570-580M Silk Nova line features a glass-backsheet structure with 144 n-type cells measuring 182 mm x 91 mm. The modules come in three versions, with power ratings ranging from 570 W to 580 W, and power efficiencies from 22. 0% to ...

