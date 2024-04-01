



KAWASAKI, Japan, Apr 1, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that on March 29, 2024 it concluded a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) to deliver nature-positive(1) outcomes through the conservation of natural capital and biodiversity. Based on the MoU, Fujitsu will leverage its AI, blockchain, and other technologies and its expertise in DX together with MUFG's global network, knowledge in financing, and new business creation to work on solutions to achieve nature-positive outcomes. By collaborating with various customers to promote nature-positive activities, Fujitsu will further create business opportunities that lead to the conservation of natural capital and biodiversity for its customers and strengthen its management foundation.Through these activities, Fujitsu will continue to work toward the creation of a future where both people and nature can thrive.BackgroundFujitsu has outlined the solution of global environmental issues, including living in harmony with nature (protection and restoration of biodiversity) as one of its essential contributions within its vision for materiality-based contributions under its corporate social responsibility policy. Based on these goals, Fujitsu is collaborating with customers and partners to contribute to the solution of societal issues and achieve sustainable growth.As part of its commitment to delivering nature-positive outcomes, Fujitsu started collaboration with MUFG to work toward the conservation of natural capital and biodiversity.Overview of the MoUBased on the MoU, Fujitsu and MUFG will focus on the following:- Workshops on nature positive actions (identification of issues, vision design, development of action plan, etc.)- Planning and developing of digital, finance solutions that contribute to the solution of environmental challenges towards nature positive outcomes- Trials utilizing newly developed solutions with customers (including solutions in the planning stage)- Sharing information about activities, and consideration of the establishment of a consortiumFuture PlansMoving forward, Fujitsu will work together with MUFG to create solutions to deliver nature positive outcomes and provide them as offerings under Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu's business model to contribute to the solution of societal issues across industry sectors.(1) Nature-positive: Concept that aims to stop and reverse the loss of biodiversity and to positively affect nature through social and economic activities.