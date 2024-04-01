Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Wieder 300%? - Auf welche Aktie die Börsencommunity auch nach Ostern setzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DK0C | ISIN: EE3100096140 | Ticker-Symbol: LH2
Frankfurt
28.03.24
08:05 Uhr
0,290 Euro
-0,004
-1,36 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBUS GROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBUS GROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3320,39228.03.
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2024 | 10:34
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status applied to Robus Group shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-04-01 10:34 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on April 1, 2024 to apply observation status to Robus
Group AS shares (ROBUS, ISIN code: EE3100096140) based on the section 40.2.2.3.
of First North Rules. 

Observation status will be applied due to the fact that Robus Group has not
published its interim 6-month financial report for 2023H2 within 3 months from
the end of the reporting period. 

The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market
participants' attention. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.