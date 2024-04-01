Observation status applied to Robus Group shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-04-01 10:34 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on April 1, 2024 to apply observation status to Robus Group AS shares (ROBUS, ISIN code: EE3100096140) based on the section 40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. Observation status will be applied due to the fact that Robus Group has not published its interim 6-month financial report for 2023H2 within 3 months from the end of the reporting period. The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market participants' attention. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.