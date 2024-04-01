Feedback from stakeholders involved in Germany's end-of-life PV modules treatment chain found more needs to be done around the transparency of PV module waste volume, the take-back and collection process and module recycling, as the country prepares for significantly larger volumes by the end of the decade. A new report from the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) says that with Germany's cumulative PV power installations accelerating, focusing on efficient end-of-life (EOL) management has become paramount. Germany is expected to be the first country ...

