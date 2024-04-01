Observation status of ELMO Rent supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-04-01 11:40 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on April 1, 2024 to apply an additional reason for applied observation status to ELMO Rent shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888) based on the section 40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. According to Financial Results, H2 of 2023 published by the issuer on March 31, ELMO Rent's total equity no longer complies with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. The observation status applied to the company on and November 20, 2023 is also still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.