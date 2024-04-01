Anzeige
Montag, 01.04.2024

GlobeNewswire
01.04.2024 | 11:46
124 Leser
Observation status of ELMO Rent supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-04-01 11:40 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on April 1, 2024 to apply an additional reason for
applied observation status to ELMO Rent shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888)
based on the section 40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. 

According to Financial Results, H2 of 2023 published by the issuer on March 31,
ELMO Rent's total equity no longer complies with the requirement set out in the
Commercial Code. 

The observation status applied to the company on and November 20, 2023 is also
still in force. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
