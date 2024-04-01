The new product combines the NEO 800TL-X Microinverter and the NOAH 2000 Battery. Up to four batteries can be stacked, for up to 8,192 Wh of storage capacity. Chinese inverter maker Growatt has unveiled a new balcony solar storage system combining its NEO 800TL-X Microinverter and the NOAH 2000 Battery. "Utilizing a Y-Branch Solar Parallel Cable, the NOAH 2000 can be connected to four solar modules, harnessing more solar energy efficiently," the company said in a statement. "It stores all excess energy in a battery during the daytime and returns it whenever you need it, improving solar energy ...

