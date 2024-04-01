Panasonic Energy and Indian Oil have started discussing a framework for a joint venture to manufacture cylindrical lithium-ion batteries in India. The venture will cater to battery demand for two- and three-wheel vehicles and energy storage systems in the Indian market. From pv magazine India Panasonic Energy is in talks with Indian Oil for a joint venture to manufacture cylindrical lithium-ion batteries for two- and three-wheel vehicles and energy storage systems in the Indian market. Panasonic has signed a binding term sheet and initiated discussions with Indian Oil to draw a framework for the ...

