Observation status removed from Tuul Mobility OÜ bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-04-01 12:02 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on April 1, 2024 to remove observation status from Tuul Mobility OÜ bonds (TUUL100027FA, ISIN kood: EE3300002559) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because Tuul Mobility OÜ net assets didn't comply with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. According to the 6 months' (H2) Interim Report of 2023 published by the Issuer on March 28, 2024 net assets comply with the requirement set out in the Commecial Code. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.