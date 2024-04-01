

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Presto, renowned as Malaysia's First Loyalty E-commerce Aggregator, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into the Singapore and Thailand market. The setting up of Presto operations in these countries marks the start of the company's regional expansion, bringing its innovative loyalty to the e-commerce redemption ecosystem to a wider audience.Having achieved monumental success by connecting over 20 million users in Malaysia through esteemed partnerships with industry giants such as Bonus Link and Touch 'N Go eWallet, Presto is now poised to redefine the loyalty rewards landscape on a regional scale. This expansion is led by the newly appointed Managing Director, Regional Business, Jeffry Ho, alongside dedicated Country Heads for Presto Singapore and Thailand, Donn Kwong, and Nakarin Prapaiwongs, respectively, signaling growth and opportunity for Presto's partners and members.Presto is Malaysia's premier Multiple Loyalty Points Redemption Hub, redefining the loyalty rewards program by ingeniously integrating it with e-commerce redemption. With a robust connection to over 20 million loyalty members, Presto offers an unparalleled selection of over 20,000 products ranging from health and beauty, home and living, to tech and gadgets, and vouchers - all available at the convenience under one platform. This groundbreaking platform marks a significant shift in the loyalty rewards ecosystem, introducing a novel concept where loyalty points transcend their traditional role.The process of combining points with Presto is designed to be as user-friendly with minimal tech integration from our loyalty issuers partners. Users can simply link their various loyalty program accounts through the Presto platform, and then choose how they wish to combine their points at the time of redemption. Presto's transparent interface ensures that users have complete control over their points, enabling them to maximize the value of their rewards in a way that suits their preferences and needs.The unique selling proposition of Presto lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate points from multiple loyalty programs, offering unprecedented flexibility to users. This means that points which were previously stranded in less frequently used accounts can now be combined with others to unlock valuable rewards. Whether it's travel, dining, shopping, or entertainment, users can now leverage their collective points balance to enjoy a wide range of rewards, without the need to wait for a high accumulated points balance in a single program.At the same time, Presto is engaging in collaborations with several significant upcoming partners. This strategic move not only signifies Presto's commitment to delivering unparalleled value and convenience to its users but also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the company's journey to revolutionize the loyalty ecosystem across the region.Mr Cheong Chia Chou, Group CEO of Presto, commented, "The expansion of Presto into the Singapore and Thailand markets represents a significant milestone for our company. We are excited to bring our innovative loyalty to e-commerce redemption ecosystem to a wider audience, enhancing user experiences and driving regional growth. This move underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value and convenience to our users across the region."Mr Jeffry Ho, appointed as Managing Director, Regional Business, brings with him more than 20 years of regional experience in the Asia Pacific countries. His leadership, coupled with extensive knowledge of the regional market dynamics, positions Presto for unprecedented success in the region. Donn Kwong and Nakarin Prapaiwongs, appointed as Country Heads for Presto Singapore and Thailand respectively, bring their expertise in sales, partner management, and distribution channels in the Fintech, IT, and Mobile industries, ensuring customized offerings to meet the unique needs of these markets.The setting up of Presto operations in Thailand and Singapore is just the beginning of the company's regional expansion. Presto is committed to fostering a seamless Loyalty to E-commerce Redemption ecosystem where businesses across the region can thrive together, creating unparalleled value for all stakeholders.